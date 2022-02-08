MISSOURI - During the recent winter weather blast, AAA’s Emergency Roadside Service assisted approximately 8,400 drivers in Missouri from Feb. 2-7.
The heavy snow and ice that blanketed much of the state resulted in a 30% increase in overall call volume compared to previous winter averages, a news release said.
AAA said general tows, battery service and vehicle extrications were the top reasons drivers utilized its emergency roadside service during the recent winter weather.
Monday saw the highest number of battery service calls and tows: 1,402 combined, of any day during the six-day period, AAA reported.
“It’s not unusual to see a spike in service calls the Monday following a winter storm when many drivers go to start their vehicle for the first time in several days and find they have a dead battery or other issue,” Ray Posey, AAA Missouri vice president of automotive services, said. “During prolonged periods of not driving due to winter weather, it’s a good idea to safely and periodically start your vehicle and remove any snow and ice to prevent excess cold from impacting critical components.”
Additionally, AAA tow operators performed 1,658 vehicle extrications in Missouri during the recent winter weather, a 657% increase compared average winter call volume.
“The heavy snowfall and ice creates very challenging conditions not only for motorists but our service drivers as well,” Posey said. “We always ask that all drivers slow down, not drive distracted, and be extra vigilant for emergency roadside crews assisting stranded motorists.”
Additional information on driving in winter conditions can be found here.