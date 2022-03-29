COLUMBIA − Potholes could be worse than usual this year because of a prolonged winter, and now is the time to be on the lookout, according to AAA.
Nick Chabarria, public affairs specialist for AAA, explained it's especially important for drivers to pay attention after rain.
"Watch out for any puddles," Chabarria said. "It's hard to judge how deep those are, but again, being a good attentive driver's going to help you avoid costly repairs and headaches down the road."
An AAA pothole analysis confirmed what Chabarria said. It found that drivers paid more than $26 million in 2021 for repairs to vehicles.
Drivers paid an average $600 for each repair, the analysis found. Those same drivers ended up with an average of two pothole-related repairs.
AAA recommends inspecting your tires before hitting the road. When a tire is properly inflated, it can act as a cushion.
Scanning the road ahead for potholes so you can react in time, is also recommended, as well as slowing down to avoid abrupt braking.