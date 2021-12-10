JEFFERSON CITY - With the holiday season approaching, AAA, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol held a press conference Friday to remind drivers about the state's Move Over law.

Missouri’s Move Over law requires drivers to change lanes, if it's safe to do so, when driving toward any stationary vehicle displaying lighted red, blue, amber or white lights.

These vehicles include:

Law enforcement vehicles

Any other emergency vehicles

MoDOT vehicles

Tow trucks or any road side assistance vehicles

If drivers can't change lanes safely, they must slow down when passing these vehicles.

This may sound like common knowledge, but in recent data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, from those surveyed, 23% are unaware of the Move Over law in the state they live in. Those who are aware of their state's law, about 15% reported not understanding the potential consequences for violating the Move Over law.

The consequences for violating the Move Over Law in Missouri include facing a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a fine of $2,000.

Rob David, a battery service provider, described a time when he was changing a flat tire on Interstate 44 during rush hour for a women who also had her three children with her. He said he was trying to keep them safe, keep himself safe and still do his job.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"As I'm changing the tire, I stand up, this Silverado came through and had a two by four coming up the side of the truck bed and was so close the end of that two by four caught my arm and just scraped all the skin off my arm, David said. "Just blood dripping down all because he didn't want to slow down, he didn't want to get over."

David also said he has been hit by a car's side mirror because the driver didn't move over or slow down.

According to AAA, an average of 24 emergency responders, including tow providers, are struck and killed by vehicles while working at the roadside each year.

It is not only emergency responders or road side assistance workers whose safety is on the line but also drivers or passengers in the vehicle. According to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), in Missouri, 42 people were killed while outside a disabled vehicle from 2015 through 2019.

MSHP Lt. Eric Brown said if you find yourself involved in a traffic crash or stranded on the side of a road due to a flat tire or vehicle failure, feel free to call 911.

"We encourage you to call 911 or *55. If you're going to remain in your car, please keep your seatbelt on. If you are going to exit your vehicle, please move as far away from the roadway to a place of coverage," Lt. Brown said.

MoDOT emergency response operator Floyd Bessard said he and his coworkers are just asking for space to be able to safely do their jobs.

"We are just asking you to give us the space to do what we need to do to make sure your loved ones, those that you care about who are stuck on the highway, return home to you. We would also like to return home to our families as well," Bessard said.