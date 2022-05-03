JEFFERSON CITY - On Monday, a draft opinion leaked that the Supreme Court of the United States will vote down the Roe v. Wade decision that granted constitutional abortion rights.
Missouri is one of 13 states that has a "trigger law" in place where if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion will become illegal.
Missouri approved the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act in 2019 that would make it a felony to perform or induce an abortion unless it is a medical emergency.
Roe v. Wade was a 1973 decision that granted constitutional protection for a woman to choose to have an abortion. In 1992, Planned Parenthood v. Casey maintained the federal right to choose.
Thomas Bennett, an associate professor of law at the University of Missouri, said the overruling will have "dramatic consequences" in Missouri.
"So if, as this opinion strongly suggests will happen, the court overrules Roe and Casey, the day that that opinion is released, the law in Missouri will be that abortion is criminalized," Bennett said. "At least that'll be the law on the books."
Politico obtained the draft of the majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito and published it, unprecedently, Monday night. Bennett said he was "stunned" that it was revealed.
"It was a long time coming in terms of the attempts to chip away at the precedent of Roe and Casey," Bennett said. "The outcome was not surprising. But the manner in which it was revealed is, as I said, completely stunning to me."
Abortions in the state are legal up to 22 weeks. It's also legal beyond 22 weeks if the woman's health is threatened.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) said he doesn't think it'll have a huge impact in Missouri because "most people leave the state for the procedure."
"They've been chipping away at Roe v. Wade for so long that it's almost kind of nonexistent anyway," Smith said. "I don't know if it's going to change that much anyway at least in Missouri because I think people still usually go to other places to do that procedure."
Currently, the only place in Missouri to receive an abortion is at Reproductive Health Services in St. Louis.
"We're down to one abortion provider in our state right now," Rep. Martha Stevens (D-Columbia) said. "So, the reality is that for Missourians for a number of years have had to travel out of state."
Stevens made it clear that abortion is still currently legal in Missouri. The SCOTUS opinion is not expected to be officially published until late June.
"I want to be very clear that this is just a draft right now and I want citizens to know abortion is still legal," she said. "It's still a constitutionally protected right."
She said if it is overturned, it's going to "without a doubt disproportionately impact low income individuals and communities of color."
"It's a very scary time right now for protecting the right to access abortion which is health care," Stevens said.
Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Ropheport) said he feels that overturning Roe v. Wade would be a "positive outcome" for the country.
"I'm a pro-life person, and you know, I don't think abortion is any good," Basye said. "No matter how you feel on that. I don't consider it to be of any use. A lot, of lot of lives have been destroyed because of that."
In a press conference over Zoom on Tuesday, the Planned Parenthood Great Plains (PPGP) medical director spoke on how the potential ruling won't change their organizational mission.
"We're also galvanized to continue to provide safe, important and necessary health care to our patients," Dr. Iman Alsaden said. "And we're working on ways that we can continue to do that within the confines of the law and still show up for our patients and ourselves."
PPGP's CEO Emily Wales said their fight is not over.
"The end of roe is here and we are going to have to fight back at the state level to protect the people who live within each state," Wales said.
The Women's March Organization will hold a protest at the Boone County Courthouse Tuesday at 5 p.m. in opposition of overturning the ruling.