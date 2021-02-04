MISSOURI- The University of Missouri and other universities in the UM System will actively recruit researchers and staff to "achieve excellence," UM System President Mun Choi said in a public session meeting held by the UM System Board of Curators Thursday.
The rankings of universities in the system based on the spending on research and development (R&D) decreased.
"For all universities that are part of the system, it is the highest priorities that are related to the investments to support the growth in research," Choi said. The ranking of MU, for example, decreased from #74 in 2008 to #90 in 2017.
Choi said more spending on research could also benefit Missouri residents.
"If I use Mizzou as an example, it will be investments in NextGen (Precision Health Institute)," he said. "Not only for the completion of the ability for the capital project, but a sustained investment to hire the faculty members as part of clusters that will perform the research that would lead to better treatment for Missourians in areas like cancer, and Alzheimer's disease. And so it's research that has an impact to Missourians."
NextGen Precision Health Institute is a project that unites UM System's four public universities, MU Health Care, MU Extensions and several private partners to research health solutions for the toughest diseases, like cancer, according to NextGen's website.
MU is under the process of hiring faculty for the NextGen project, Choi said. Some faculty members will join the project in the fall, while some candidates who have already visited the project have been interviewed and waiting for final decisions.
Dr. Richard Barohn, the executive scientific director of the NextGen Precision Health Institute, said NextGen Precision Health Discovery Series will be held monthly for the system-wide community to provide opportunities to learn about the scope of precision health research and identification of possible cooperation opportunities. The first seminar will be held on Feb. 10.
Dr. Barohn also gave an update on MU vaccinations at the meeting.
Over 12,000 people have been vaccinated in MU Health Care. All the health workers got their first vaccination.
As to the COVID-19 arrival testing for students, around 6,300 students were tested for the spring semester, while the positivity rate is really low, Dr. Barohn said.
In addition, curators recommended approving four new degree proposals from three universities in the UM System, including a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration and Policy in the MU Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs.
The board also approved small increases in the dining and housing rates. President Choi said in the press conference that he felt confident that it is a "reasonable increase that could reflect the cost of high-quality services."
"Affordability has been so key to the objectives of the board ever since I've been on," he said. "While we do not have a limit on increasing dining and housing rates like we do on tuition. We are very mindful of what we actually charge and provide a wide latitude of plan so students can actually choose which best fits their needs and their budget."
Choi also felt good about the number of freshman applicants.
"Back in September of (20)20, compared to September of 19, (the number of applications was) down about 40%," Choi said. "That's because of all of the uncertainties that we discussed, pandemic, financial situations and so forth."
He said he believes the difference in applications is less than 6%.
"I'm confident that as we approach the middle of March that we are going to be in a much better situation even better than what we're where we are now," Choi said.