COLUMBIA - While the pandemic has changed many ways of life over the past year, the adoption process is as hopeful as ever.
“The process has changed some,” A Gift of Hope Adoption Executive Director Elizabeth Ehlen said. “But interest in adoption is always pretty high from prospective adoptive parents, and I anticipate it will continue to rise. I think it remains to be seen whether or not there will be more placements by birth parents as the pandemic continues though, and more and more people are unable to continue caring for children.”
Another adoption agency, Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri, said that virtual meetings and appointments still provide the personal connection that families look for.
“We’ve kind of had to deal with the distance,” LFCS Director of Adoption Services Melani Engel said. “Distance is always in consideration with adoption so using technology has been a great way to build relationships. Posting pictures to a Goodwill share or using social media to stay in contact has become more common this year than it was in the past.”
Ehlen said that while adopting through an agency is a more common and statistically promising route, many families choose to adopt privately through social workers and adoption attorneys.
“I think people choose agencies partly because you can do just about everything you need to do through an agency,” she said. “The home study, counseling and matching is through us rather than trying to piecemeal it together yourself. However, independent adoption is on the rise and has been for some time.”
One couple said their private adoption journey began in January, and the pandemic has not discouraged their hopes to expand their family.
“In January, we set our goal and said we at least want to reach out to an adoption attorney and see what the process is and learn how to get started,” Tina Hamilton said. “We knew that that was what we wanted to do, we just didn’t know how to get started.”
Hamilton said quarantining in the spring made things more of a challenge, but did not change the typical hurdles of the adoption process.
“It was a pretty fast process,” she said. “From the time that we went to the adoption attorney until our home study was approved on March 14th. I would have thought that part would have been a much slower process.”
Tina and her husband, Troy, said a big decision with getting into the adoption process was choosing to adopt privately rather than through an agency.
“A lot of people like to go through the adoptive agency because it's more of a guarantee,” Troy Hamilton said. “Doing the private thing is hard. You have to put yourself out there, put yourself on social media knowing that people out there are lying and they just want to bait people in.”
Despite common hesitations about adopting privately, the Hamiltons are keeping their hopes up with a personal fundraiser to help them meet their financial goals for adopting a child.
“Financially, even privately, it's still very expensive,” Tina said. “We just want to be parents and we discussed that it didn’t matter how we become parents. The fundraising was just part of the process.”
Tina and Troy have been running their fundraiser for pumpkin and chocolate sweet rolls through their Facebook page, Hamilton Adoption Fundraisers.
I am on several groups on Facebook with adoption fundraisers and that was one of the ones that was a big seller,” Tina said. “Especially right now, with the holidays.”
As for after the holiday season, both Ehlen and Engel said their agencies are expecting their regular adoption rates to continue.
“We are actually on track for our average,” Ehlen said. “There has been an increasing interest by prospective adoptive parents in the last ten years or so, the number of placements has been relatively steady and so is the interest of expectant parents.”
“It’s been pretty typical for us this year,” Engel said. “I think we expected for our numbers to go up, and really, it's been fairly typical. But we did have that quarantine with a few months at home, so it will be interesting to see if we get a baby boom in the next few months.”
For more information on adopting through agencies, contact Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri or A Gift of Hope Adoptions.