COLUMBIA - The state of Missouri will officially have a ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender individuals starting this Thursday.
The rule issued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on April 13 limits both adults and children's access to puberty-blocking drugs, hormones and surgeries.
In the statement, Bailey states "the regulation is necessary due to the skyrocketing number of gender transition interventions, despite rising concerns in the medical community that these interventions lack clinical evidence of safety or success."
Other concerns that prompted the ban by the AG include language stating transgender surgeries are still considered, "experimental," which is illegal in the state if medical operations have such legal connection.
Beginning Thursday, transgender individuals will be unable to access gender-affirming care unless the patient has no less than 15 separate, hourly sessions (at least 10 of which must be with the same therapist) over the course of not fewer than 18 months.
Additionally, patients under the direction of health care providers will have to "exhibit a medically documented, long-lasting, persistent and intense pattern of gender dysphoria" for "at least the 3 most recent consecutive years."
Any existing mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression must be “treated and resolved” for a patient to receive gender-affirming health care, according to Bailey’s order. If there are negative effects from treatment, they must be documented for at least 15 years.
The Missouri ACLU sued to block the restrictions on Monday, arguing Bailey has no authority to use a state consumer-protection law to regulate gender-affirming care through emergency rule-making, the Associated Press reported.
The rule is "a baseless and discriminatory attempt to limit the health care options for transgender individuals, who already face several barriers accessing necessary and life-saving medical care,” said Dr. Samuel Tochtrop of plaintiff Southampton Community Healthcare, in a statement.
Other advocacy groups also feel this ruling is unjust and unprecedented due to the wide ranging ban by the Attorney General.
PROMO's Robert Fischer told KOMU 8 News, "Right now, we are lifting up trans-led organizations and organizations who offer the direct services support the community needs."
Another LGBTQ+ advocate says those affected by this ban will have a place to have their issues heard.
"LGBTQ Missourians, have always and will always be here," said PROMO member Kendall Martinez-Wright. "We are uplifting the voices of those who may not have a seat at the table."
Martinez-Wright went on to say these restrictions hurt the ability of the community to feel safe.
"We as Missourians have to embrace individuals, wholeheartedly, and really amplify that we are the Show Me State that does not show hate, but shows acceptance," said Martinez-Wright, "that shows, hopefully, equity, or equitable rights and overall humanity of the constituents in the great state of Missouri."
The rule begins Thursday and will last until February 6, 2024.