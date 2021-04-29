JEFFERSON CITY - After the Missouri Senate voted against funding Medicaid expansion on Wednesday night, the issue will likely be settled in the state courts.
Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 in the Aug. 4, 2020 elections. The amendment added Medicaid expansion to the state constitution. 53% of voters supported the amendment. Missouri is the 38th state to approve a Medicaid expansion.
Under the expansion, the federal government would cover 90% of the costs of new Medicaid patients. That leaves the state responsible for only 10%.
Governor Mike Parson's proposed state budget included $1.9 billion for Medicaid expansion. Most of that money came from federal funds.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) released a statement condemning the decision not to fund the expansion. In it, she expressed hope that Gov. Parson would push the expansion forward.
"The Governor has pledged to enforce the will of Missourians and fully fund Medicaid and, as a former sheriff who respects the law, we trust he will fulfill his constitutional duty," the statement said.
Parson has been opposed to Medicaid expansion in the past. Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) has also opposed the move, but voted to fund the expansion on Wednesday. He said that if the General Assembly didn't fund the expansion on its own, state courts would compel it to do so.
Others have spoken out about the decision. Medicaid supporters held a rally at the Capitol on Tuesday, urging the Senate to support the voter-approved expansion.
Lenny Jones is the Missouri State Director for the Service Employees International Union's healthcare branch. He also released a statement against the decision.
"Regardless of the gamesmanship in Jefferson City, the will of the voters must be respected and Medicaid expansion must move forward," his statement said.
Jones also urged anyone who will be eligible under the expansion to plan on enrolling anyway, even if it is not funded.
Per the new constitutional amendment, Medicaid expansion will take effect on July 1, with or without state funding.