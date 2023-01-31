JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says he wrote a letter to the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) asking for the organization to call upon its members to prohibit taking students to drag shows.
"Drag shows have no educational value and no place in our schools," he said in the message.
The letter was sent to MSBA Executive Director Melissa Randol, demanding schools uphold Missouri law on sexuality instruction in public schools by adopting a pre-written resolution.
The letter and resolution call drag performances "inherently sexualized" and say students "should not be exposed to sexuality in a manner that appeals to prurient interests."
This comes two weeks after a group of Columbia middle school students saw a drag performance during a field trip to the 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration event.
According to previous KOMU 8 coverage, Bailey sent a letter to CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, saying the performance has "no place in the public educational system."
Bailey claims the district and city "actively undermined Missouri's laws by deliberately subjecting a group of middle school children to an adult-themed drag show performance."
He previously appeared on the radio show "Wake up Mid-Missouri with Branden Rathert" where he called on CPS officials to resign for taking students to the show.