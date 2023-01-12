JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Thursday that his office obtained a consent judgment against Brian Scroggs and his Missouri-based timeshare exit company for failing to let consumers out of their timeshare agreements.
Scroggs owned Vacation Consulting Services, which offered timeshare exit services around the country. It was based out of Greene County.
According to a press release, Missouri filed a petition against Vacation Consulting Services, LLC; VCS Communications, LLC; The Transfer Group, LLC; Real Travel, LLC; and Scroggs back in July 2020 for violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.
The defendants agreed to settle the case for $800,000 after more than two years litigation, according to the release.
The attorney general's office said the money will be put toward restitution for consumers, civil penalties, and the Missouri Practices Revolving Fund that helps pay for the state to pursue future actions for defrauded consumers.
Scroggs filed for bankruptcy protection, but Bailey says they continue to purse Scroggs in bankruptcy court to try to recover as much legally possible for consumers.
“One of my biggest priorities as Attorney General is to enforce the law as written, and that involves holding fraudulent companies accountable for preying on Missourians,” Bailey said in the press release. “This consent judgement is a testament to the work that this office’s Consumer Protection Unit puts in everyday to protect Missourians, and we will continue to use every legal resource available to pursue justice for victims of consumer fraud.”
The consent judgment permanently enjoins Scroggs and the other defendants from marketing or selling third party timeshare exit services in the state of Missouri.
The judgment can be read here.