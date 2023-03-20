JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Monday an "emergency" rule on gender-affirming care for people under 18 years old.
Bailey said the rule is designed to prevent minors from receiving gender-affirming care unless certain conditions are met.
PROMO, Missouri's LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, says the attorney general does not have the right to politicize health care.
"It is clear his office does not respect the professional guidelines of every major medical association in our country, who agrees gender-affirming healthcare is the standard of care for transgender Missourians, and instead is abusing his political power by asserting his beliefs by stating access to lifesaving healthcare is part of a ‘woke, leftist agenda,'" PROMO said in a statement.
Under the emergency rule, patients under 18 would be required to get a full psychological assessment. This would include 15 separate hourly sessions over the course of at least 18 months.
A news release from Bailey's office describes “gender transition procedures” as “experimental,” and claims they are covered under Missouri law.
"The regulation is necessary due to the skyrocketing number of gender transition interventions, despite rising concerns in the medical community that these procedures are experimental and lack clinical evidence of safety or success," Bailey said.
The new rule would also require any mental health conditions to be "treated and resolved" before the patient could get any sort of gender-affirming care. Patients will also be annually screened for autism.
The rule comes as a conservative political action committee organized a rally at the Capitol Monday to push Missouri lawmakers to put restrictions on health care for transgender minors.
HAPPENING NOW:People are loading into the Missouri State Capitol to rally in support of anti-trans legislation in the Missouri Senate.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/NTwAonD6TN— Colby Zak (@ColbyZak_News) March 20, 2023
Specifically, Senate bill 49 would block gender-affirming care for transgender minors, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries. The bill also would consider health care providers liable for unprofessional conduct and cause for action against the provider.
A filibuster has been ongoing since 5:30 p.m. A member of Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City)'s staff told KOMU 8 News that he expects the filibuster to go into the night.
HAPPENING NOW: Senate Bill 49 is on the Missouri Senate the floor. This bill would ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. It would also restrict transgender youth from playing sports with their preferred gender. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/BUWhad1Flr— Elly Laliberte (@ellylalibertetv) March 20, 2023
Robert Fischer, a spokesperson for PROMO, said the bill is discriminatory toward transgender people.
“It's really hard to imagine this conversation about any other type of form of health care,” he said.
He emphasized that the decision to transition for minors is never made alone.
“You can go to a doctor, ask multiple different doctors, have a team of medical professionals say this is the best course of action. And the government can step in and say, 'You know, actually, you can't do that,'" he said.
The emergency rule would go into effect on April 3, according to the Secretary of State's website. It will last 30 legislative days, or 180 days, whichever is longer.
Another bill that the Senate brought forth Monday was SB 39. This bill would ban transgender youth from participating in sports with their preferred gender. This bill would not be effective until March 1, 2024, if passed.