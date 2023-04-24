JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has joined in filing an amicus brief alongside 14 other state attorneys general urging an appeals court to affirm states' right to remove local prosecutors to refuse to enforce laws.
Last year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended an elected state prosecutor, Andrew Warren, after he signed statements saying he would not pursue charges against abortion providers or seekers. Florida law prohibits most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
After Warren sued DeSantis to get his job back, and a federal judge ruled in January that Warren's suspension violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution but that the federal court couldn't reinstate him.
Warren appealed this decision, but the statement to the appeals court argues that Warren's actions essentially served as a veto to legislation and that government employees do not have a First Amendment right to not enforce the law.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed the brief alongside Bailey and attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.