JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Attorney General's office is cracking down on illicit massage businesses.
Eric Schmitt announced on Tuesday that since The Hope Initiative was launched, 10 additional illicit massage businesses have either been evicted, are in the process of being evicted, or their eviction is likely.
Two of those businesses were located in Columbia area. The names of the businesses were not released in the press release.
"Human trafficking is a global scourge that affects millions every year, including right here in Missouri," Schmitt said in his release. "With this initiative we want to make Missouri the most inhospitable state in the country to those who seek to operate illicit massage businesses or engage in human trafficking."
The Hope Initiative was introduced in October, and since then, 71% percent of landlords contacted by the Attorney General's Office have responded to letters requesting evictions of illicit massage businesses. 17 total businesses have been officially closed down, with 16 more currently pending or are likely to close.