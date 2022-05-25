COLUMBIA - Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday his office filed a civil action lawsuit against Joseph Murray, doing business as “Affordable Fence,” for unlawful business practices.
The lawsuit includes four violations: false promises, misrepresentations, deception and unfair practice.
It alleges that Murray took advance payments in 2020 from at least four Missouri residents for fencing and fence installation that never occurred. It also claims that homeowners lost a total of more than $18,000 as a result. The lawsuit, filed in Boone County, seeks restitution for all Missourians who were harmed.
Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a construction scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.
The full petition can be found here.