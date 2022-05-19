JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed new lawsuits against six school districts, according to a Thursday press release from his office.
The lawsuits are the latest in the series of cases the Attorney General's Office has filed in the past year against mask mandates in school districts. All but three of the previous lawsuits were dropped - the one against Columbia Public Schools remains.
Now, with Missouri's increasing COVID case numbers, some school districts have reimplemented mask mandates.
The districts being sued for their new mandates are the Special School District of St. Louis, Maplewood Richmond Heights, Clayton, Ladue, Webster Groves and Mehlville.
Schmitt's office argues that mandating masking is outside the school district's authority, and that the case percentage triggers for imposing the mandates arbitrarily vary across districts.