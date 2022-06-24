AG Schmitt, Gov. Parson issue opinions outlawing abortion in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri became the first state to issue an opinion following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade on Friday morning, according to Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Schmitt quickly issued an opinion to the Missouri Revisor of Statutes that "triggers" parts of a 2019 law, Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.

Gov. Mike Parson followed suit not long after and signed a proclamation giving legal effect to the statute and activating the law.

There are several provisions under the proclamation:

Prohibits doctors from performing abortions unless there is a medical emergency;

Creates criminal liability for any person who knowingly performs or induces a non-medical emergency abortion and subjects his or her professional license to suspension; and

Protects any woman who receives an illegal abortion from being prosecuted in violation of the Act.

There are no exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking.

The Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act was included in House bill 126, which was signed into law in 2019. Missouri is one of 13 states that has the "trigger law."

Schmitt said abortion, except in the cases of a medical emergency, is now outlawed in the state of Missouri.

“Today, following the United States Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, with the issuance of an attorney general opinion, my Office has yet again reinforced Missouri’s dedication to protecting the sanctity of life, both born and unborn," Schmitt said. "With this attorney general opinion, my Office has effectively ended abortion in Missouri, becoming the first state in the country to do so following the Court’s ruling."

Parson said he issued the proclamation "to restore our state authority to regulate abortion and protect life."

"Nothing in the text, history, or tradition of the United States Constitution gave un-elected federal judges authority to regulate abortion. We are happy that the U.S. Supreme Court has corrected this error and returned power to the people and the states to make these decisions," Parson said.

Missouri has had less than 150 abortions a year because of its already limited access, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Someone without a car in Columbia, Missouri, will have a hard time traveling to the nearest clinic, more than 150 miles away in Overland Park, Kansas. https://t.co/QFbTgLsVwA pic.twitter.com/ijKIQh3Mn4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 24, 2022

Democratic lawmakers across the state issued a joint response to the SCOTUS ruling, saying Republicans will not stop with abortion.

"They will continue to strip away access to birth control and contraception, in vitro fertilization, and same-sex marriage," the statement said. "Just this past session, Missouri Republicans proposed bills criminalizing the treatment of ectopic pregnancies and crossing state lines to have an abortion in a state where the right to privacy and bodily autonomy is respected.

U.S. Senator to Missouri Josh Hawley tweeted shortly after the ruling, saying it was a "momentous day in America."

"This is a momentous day in America, when the efforts of generations of modern-day abolitionists comes to fruition. One of the most unjust decisions in American history has been overturned," he tweeted.

The governor said he would work with the Attorney General's Office to resolve any litigation against HB 126 that is currently preventing implementation of the law.

This story is developing and will be updated.