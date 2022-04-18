JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is calling on the Biden administration to reinstate the permit that allows for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.
Schmitt is one of 16 state attorneys general who joined a coalition against the Biden administration. The coalition wrote a letter to the administration outlining their grievances.
The coalition also called on the President to "stop federal efforts to impose excessive regulations that will increase Americans’ energy costs."
“From canceling the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline to suspending authorization for transportation of liquefied natural gas via railcar, all while increasing reliance on foreign energy sources, the Biden Administration’s anti-energy policies have led to absurd prices at the pump,” Attorney General Schmitt said.
The coalition also asked the administration to "stop making decisions based on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's proposed regulation against the "social cost of carbon."
FERC has proposed new regulations for new natural gas projects and the suspension of the authorization to transport liquified natural gas by rail tank cars.
Additionally, the coalition called on Biden to make clear to congressional Democrats that he will veto their attempts to increase oil and gas taxes and impose new methane rules on energy production.
“Your vitriolic language and vilification of the American fossil fuel industries while holding out your hand to the despotic foreign leaders whose interests directly conflict with American values has undoubtedly depressed American energy development both on- and off-shore,” Attorney General Schmitt and the coalition wrote.
In addition to Missouri Attorney General Schmitt, attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming also signed the letter.