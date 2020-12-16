JEFFERSON CITY-- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined a 10 state coalition in filing a lawsuit against Google Wednesday afternoon.
The lawsuit claims Google has multiple alleged violations of federal and state antitrust laws, including anticompetitive conduct, exclusionary practices and deceptive misrepresentations in connection with its role in the multibillion-dollar online display advertising agency.
“In this lawsuit, we allege that Google has repeatedly engaged in anticompetitive behavior and stifled competition in their dominance of the online display advertising industry. If the online display advertising industry were an auction, Google would be the buyer, seller, the auctioneer, and the owner of the auction house - that’s unacceptable,” Schmitt said.
According to the press release, Google's monopolization of online display advertising includes an anticompetitive agreement with Facebook, misrepresenting customers, suppressing competition and harming consumers in violation of antitrust and consumer protection laws.
The lawsuit claims Google attempted to monopolize products and services used by advertisers and publishers in online display advertising, and that the company engaged in false, misleading and deceptive acts while selling, buying and auctioning online display ads.
Texas will lead the lawsuit and is accompanied by attorneys general from Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.
A full copy of the lawsuit can be read here, and a full copy of the press release can be read here.