MISSOURI — Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing the Biden Administration for rescinding public health policy Title 42, which allows officials to turn away migrants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He joins Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in the lawsuit.
"The revocation will result in an unprecedented crisis at the United States southern border that will have a devastating impact not just on border states but across the country," Schmitt's office said in a release.
The three attorneys general argue that the removal of the policy violates the Administrative Procedure Act, is arbitrary and capricious, and that the Biden Administration did not conduct the statutorily required notice and comment process.
They are asking the Western District Court of Louisiana to force the Biden Administration to keep Title 42 in place until it conducts the required notice and comment period required under the APA and adopts a policy that is not arbitrary and capricious.
The APA requires that most rules have a 30-day delayed effective date.
The CDC's announcement of the termination came on Friday, but it will officially go into effect on May 23. The policy has been in effect since March 2020 and has been used by both the Trump and Biden Administrations.
The policy's aim was to keep communicable disease, like COVID-19, out of the country by turning away migrants.
The lawsuit comes as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease across the country. The March 30 weekly average rate of reported cases per day decreased 3% compared to the week prior, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations continue to decrease as well, with the 7-day daily average down 15.8% for the March 23 to 29 period compared to March 16 to 22 period.