JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced in a Monday press release that his office has filed a lawsuit against the residential solar company, Power Home Solar LLC, for violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.
The lawsuit accuses the company of knowingly using defective components that both prevent its system from functioning properly and are at risk of catching fire while installed in consumers' homes.
Power Home, which recently re-branded as "Pink Energy" amid allegations of improper sales practice, is also accused of failing to properly install or repair its systems and making false representations about the amount of energy its systems would generate, even when installed properly.
“My Consumer Protection Unit works around the clock to fight on behalf of Missouri consumers who have fallen victim to predatory companies looking to make a quick buck,” Schmitt said in a news release. “When companies take advantage of consumers, my Office stands ready to step in and fight for restitution and to hold those responsible accountable.”
Power Home is a Delaware limited liability company with a principal place of business located in Mooresville, North Carolina, according to the suit.
The suit says Power Home began doing business as Pink Energy in May, has conducted business in St. Louis County and has maintained a physical presence in St. Louis County.
Consumers who believe they were taken advantage of by Power Home Solar, regardless of where they live, are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online.