MISSOURI − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is warning Taylor Swift concertgoers to be wary of ticket scammers.
The warning comes as Swift will perform at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on July 7 and 8. With the lowest prices for tickets now being over $1,000 according to SeatGeek, Bailey advises fans to look out for tickets that seem too good to be true.
“I want to educate Missourians on potential ticket scams during the summer concert season, which is when scammers often prey on innocent consumers,” Bailey said in a news release. “With Taylor Swift and other music superstars making stops in Missouri, we want to ensure that consumers have the right tools at their disposal, which includes the Attorney General’s Office. We will pursue anyone who attempts to take advantage of Missourians who have saved their hard-earned money to attend Taylor Swift’s concert.”
Some "swifties" have already been scammed, with some victims in other states losing thousands of dollars.
Bailey gave the following tips to stay alert when purchasing concert tickets:
Know your vendor – Make sure you are buying your tickets from a trustworthy website, especially before you provide any personal financial information.
Do your research – If you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket seller, research the seller on the attorney general’s or Better Business Bureau’s website for any complaints.
Use a credit card – If you purchase tickets online, especially through an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction with a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides you with protections that you would not otherwise have if you purchase the tickets using cash, check, debit card or apps like Cash App or Venmo.
Shop on secured sites – Always double check your URL before purchasing tickets online. If a website’s address begins with “https," the “s” will not appear in the web address until you access the order page of the site, where you will be asked to enter your personal information. Secure websites should also display a closed lock graphic in the browser, generally located to the left of the URL in the address bar.
Inspect your tickets – Physically inspect your tickets to reduce your risk of being turned away at the venue. Check the date, time and location listed on the tickets to ensure that this information matches the accurate event details. Also review the listed seating assignments.
Remember – If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Residents with complaints regarding potential ticket scams can contact the Attorney General's Consumer Complaint Hotline at 800-392-8222 or go to ago.mo.gov.