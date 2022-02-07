Agriculture secretary announces $1 billion investment in climate-smart farmers

JEFFERSON CITY - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Lincoln University Monday and announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will invest $1 billion in climate-smart commodities and will offer grants for pilot projects.

Vilsack emphasized the importance of joining forces with local farmers to combat the climate crisis because of how much they are impacted by climate change.

"A changing climate... which we have all seen the results of: unprecedented storms, extensive droughts, horrific wildfires, all connected to climate. And there's probably no group of Americans who understand and see it more than our farmers, ranchers, and producers," Vilsack said.

The USDA's new Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities will finance projects that create market opportunities for U.S. agricultural and forestry products that use climate-smart practices, a news release said. It also includes cost-effective and innovative ways to measure and verify greenhouse gas benefits.

According to the USDA, a climate-smart commodity is defined as an agricultural commodity that is produced using agricultural - farming, ranching or forestry - practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or sequester carbon.

Funding will be provided for pilot projects to provide incentives to those who:

Implement climate-smart production practices, activities, and systems on working lands.

Measure/quantify, monitor and verify the carbon and greenhouse gas benefits associated with those practices.

Develop markets and promote the resulting climate-smart commodities.

"We are encouraging partnerships and collaborations and focusing on climate-smart practices in those large landscape and watershed-scale projects," Vilsack said.

Vilsack started his day on campus by meeting with Lincoln University President Dr. John B. Moseley and its 1890 scholarship students. The 1890 scholarship is from the USDA, and its goal is to increase the amount of minority students studying agriculture, food, and natural resource sciences. Lincoln University is one of 19 universities in the program.

Vilsack then received a tour of the Dickinson Research Facility, where he listened to presentations by various scientists from Lincoln, alongside graduate students. The presentations included topics of watershed research in southeast Missouri, hemp research and quinoa farming research.

Dr. Moseley said he was honored to host Vilsack for the day and believes the announcement being on Lincoln's campus will be great for the school.

"To simply have him [Vilsack] stop by and make this historic announcement on our campus will benefit this University, I think, for years to come," Moseley said.

Dr. Moseley was also pleased with the researchers Vilsack got to hear from. Vilsack mentioned the hemp research as well as the quinoa research in his speech. Vilsack talked extensively with scientist Dr. Babu Valiyodan about industrial hemp climate smart research.

"The hemp research that is taking place on this campus we would put it up against anyone in the country," Dr. Moseley said.

"It is just great when our folks get a chance to really show people, in the fight, what it is that we are working on," Dr. Moseley continued.

The USDA's investment plan is structured into two funding pools that will take grant applications starting this April. Here are the two groups for the grant applications:

The first group of grant applications will be due April 8, 2022 , and be designated for larger research and projects with potential funding from $5 million to $100 million.

, and be designated for larger research and projects with potential funding from $5 million to $100 million. The second group of grant applications are due May 27, 2022, with proposals from $250,000 to $4,999,999.