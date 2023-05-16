JEFFERSON CITY − An emergency rule restricting transgender health care was terminated Tuesday, according to filings on the Missouri Secretary of State's website. It comes just a week after Missouri lawmakers passed a bill that bans gender-affirming health care for minors.
A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office said he received the termination paperwork around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Columbia Missourian reported. The attorney general did not state the reasoning for revoking the order, JoDonn Chaney said, and there was no communication between the two offices prior to receiving the notice.
The emergency rule, which was announced on March 20, would require adults and children to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill other requirements before they could receive gender-affirming treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgery. Bailey did not file the rules with the Secretary of State until April 13, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
On March 24, the Missouri ACLU sued to block the emergency rule. A St. Louis County Circuit judge then issued a temporary restraining order barring enforcement through May 15, then extended the order through July 24.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade released a statement following the announcement of the termination.
“Andrew Bailey grossly overstepped his legal authority, and everyone knows it," Quade said. "So, it isn’t surprising he withdrew his unconstitutional rule knowing another embarrassing court defeat was inevitable. Missourians deserve an attorney general worthy of the office, not one who persecutes innocent Missourians for political gain.”
Missouri lawmakers passed a bill last week that bans gender-affirming health care for minors. The ban also affects some adults — Medicaid won’t cover any gender-affirming care in the state, and surgery will no longer be available to prisoners and inmates. The measure would expire in 2027.
The bill still needs to be signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson.
KOMU 8 has reached out to the attorney general's office for comment on the termination.