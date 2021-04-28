JEFFERSON CITY - State Senators are working on a tight deadline this week as they work to approve the state budget before May 7. Senators will take up one of the most controversial measures in the budget, Medicaid expansion.
So far, Medicaid expansion has failed in the House and in the Senate Budget Committee. Democrats will bring the issue to the Senate floor but aren’t looking to prevent a vote by filibustering the issue.
“I intend for us to make our points to have all the benefits of Medicaid expansion brought to the floor, and then a vote happen,” John Rizzo, Senate Minority Leader, said.
The Medicaid expansion was approved by 53% of voters in 2020 under Amendment 2. This bill would require the state to take maximum federal funding for Medicaid and would allow more Missourians to qualify for the federally funded health care.
Republican Senator Bob Odner says that voters last August were deceived.
“I think that in many ways, the voters who did vote yes, were deceived with these claims that somehow, it was all free money that would save money, and just the fact that there was not a funding source in the initiative was disingenuous, and I think a lot of voters were fooled," Odner said.
If the Senate is unable to come to a decision on the issue by May 7, the last day to confirm the state budget, lawmakers believe a lawsuit may be filed.
“There is that backstop of the legal challenge, and the courts, doing it on their own, which in my opinion, is kind of a travesty that the public legislators putting our responsibilities to a judge,” Rizzo said.
If the issue does make it to court, both parties are confident a judge would side with them.
“I don't think the courts would reverse the decision not to fund Medicaid,” Odner said. “The state will win that court case. I think there's no question."
“We do feel comfortable, the position that we're in with the voters approving it once it does get in front of a judge,” Rizzo said.