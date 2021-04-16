MISSOURI - An Amber Alert has been canceled in Ava, Missouri, a southwest Missouri town.
The child was returned safe to law enforcement by the suspect, MSHP says.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 5-year-old Craig Emmerson was taken by his 55-year-old father, Chad Emmerson, after a domestic dispute in the family home Thursday afternoon.
The release says Chad physically assaulted the mother and discharged a firearm inside the home. He also said the mother "would never see the child again."
Craig is a white, blonde male, with blue eyes. He weighs about 60 pounds and is about 4 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black superhero tshirt and black 'Hey dude' shoes. Chad is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 190 pounds and is about 6 feet tall. He has a long beard and tattoos on both arms, chest and back.
The two were last seen north on Route B in a black Gladiator Jeep, with red wheels and accessories and with Missouri license plates that reads SKU1LY. The release says the plates are for a motorcycle, so the correct plate of the vehicle should read 4FDR55.
The release says the suspect may be headed toward Springfield or Howell County.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 911 or contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Department at 417-683-1020.