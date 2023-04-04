ST. CLAIR — A suspect wanted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol is still at large after allegedly kidnapping a child Tuesday morning in St. Clair, Missouri.
MSHP sent out an Amber Alert around 11:50 a.m. which was canceled only a few minutes later after the 1-year-old was located safe inside the vehicle.
According to MSHP, the vehicle was parked with the child inside when the suspect stole it.
The suspect has not been found. Officials say the suspect is a 30-year-old male who wore a baseball cap, a dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.
AMBER ALERT 2023-3 CANCELLED: CHILD HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE. THE SUSPECT IS STILL AT LARGE. pic.twitter.com/QMzTfrdIhD— Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) April 4, 2023
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 636-583-2567.