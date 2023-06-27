BEREKELY, Mo. − An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon after two minors were taken by an unknown adult around 1:58 p.m. Tuesday in the St. Louis area, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Siblings Terryjae Rhodes, 11, and King Rhodes, 5, were reportedly taken from a residence at 6242 Tyndall Drive in northern St. Louis County. 

Terryjae is a Black female with brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 115 pounds, according to MSHP.

King is a Black male with brown eyes. He is 3 feet, 4 inches tall and 40 pounds, MSHP said. 

The suspect is an unknown, adult Black female, the Highway Patrol said. 

