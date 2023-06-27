BEREKELY, Mo. − An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon after two minors were taken by an unknown adult around 1:58 p.m. Tuesday in the St. Louis area, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Siblings Terryjae Rhodes, 11, and King Rhodes, 5, were reportedly taken from a residence at 6242 Tyndall Drive in northern St. Louis County.
Terryjae is a Black female with brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 115 pounds, according to MSHP.
King is a Black male with brown eyes. He is 3 feet, 4 inches tall and 40 pounds, MSHP said.
The suspect is an unknown, adult Black female, the Highway Patrol said.
MSHP requests any information on the children's' whereabouts to be shared with the Berkley Police Department at 314-524-3311 or 911.