MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Ameren Missouri has announced the opening of the Montgomery County Community Solar Center.
The center was built as a part of Ameren's Community Solar program which offers communities the option of using solar energy. Customers can "subscribe" to a solar block at a facility and get their power at a set charge.
The program started back in 2018. The Montgomery County facility is the second in Missouri. The first is at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis.
Ameren said it offers the program to communities and that no solar panel installation is required at a place of residency.
“The successful Community Solar program fills a need for our customers and helps get the energy we provide as clean as we can, as fast as we can, while maintaining the reliability our customers depend on,” Mark Birk, president of Ameren Missouri, said. “Expanding solar generation is key to our goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”
Ameren says the new facility will bring in renewable energy tax revenue and attract more businesses to the area.