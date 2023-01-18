COLUMBIA – Ameren Missouri aims to have a new solar farm in Callaway County in the near future.
Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity to construct, install, own, operate, and maintain a new 345-kilovolt switchyard, according to a Tuesday press release.
The 250-megawatt solar generation facility near Kingdom City will be located northwest of the Interstate 70 and Highway 54 interchange.
The new facility comes when Ameren Missouri plans to raise rates for all customers this year.
Annual rates for customers would increase by $147.43 for residential, $245 to $6,024 for general services, and $40,712 to $378,627 for primary services. Each increase amounts to 11% to 12% higher than current rates.
The rate hikes would go into effect July 1.
In a press release from last August, Ameren said the new rates would take effect in mid-2023 to "recover the cost of major upgrades for electric system reliability and resiliency for customers, as well as investments to support the transition to cleaner energy for the benefit of customers and local communities."
The PSC must first approve the plan to hook it up to the electric grid. The commission will host a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 in Jefferson City at the Governor Office Building, 210 Madison Street, Room 310.
Stakeholders hoping to intervene may file applications with the secretary of the PSC via mail at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65102, or online at psc.mo.gov.