ST. LOUIS - In order to help unhoused electric customers get back into permanent housing, Ameren Missouri launched a pilot program called New Start Energy Relief. Over the next three years, the company said it plans to provide $1.5 million total to customers in need through this program.
The New Start Energy Relief program provides up to $1,000 for eligible customers who are unhoused or have spent time in a homeless shelter in the past year. Customers may use funds to pay off past due energy balances, including late fees.
"We know many who are unhoused have outstanding energy bills and trying to pay off past debt can be a barrier to establishing a new residence. By removing the barrier of energy debt, families throughout our service territory will be better positioned to secure permanent housing," Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, said. "We are committed to the customers and communities we serve and offer a variety of energy assistance programs and services to help those in need."
In order to be eligible for the program, applicants must have had previous electric service with Ameren Missouri, have an outstanding electric bill and have been unhoused or in a homeless shelter within the past year.
