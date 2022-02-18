ST LOUIS- Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation, filed its updated Smart Energy Plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission Friday, Feb. 18.
The company’s plan is to invest $8.4 billion on grid modernization efforts over the next five years.
Projects may include upgrading aging infrastructure, automated technology, stronger poles and upgraded power lines that will reduce outages and restore power faster.
Ameren says these projects will also build infrastructure needed to support a more clean, renewable energy generation.
"These are changes that many of our customers can see today. With thousands of upgrades completed, we've improved reliability by up to 40% where we have installed smart technology. And our customers will continue to see improvements as more upgrades are completed across our 24,000-square-mile system," said Mark Birk, president of Ameren Missouri.
In 2021, Ameren spent $438 million with Missouri vendors and contractors to complete Smart Energy Plan projects.
Some of these projects included:
- 750 smart equipment switches to reduce outages from hours to minutes and even seconds.
- 41 new or upgraded substations to better serve communities.
- 463,000 smart meters to provide two-way communication with Ameren Missouri and deliver more precise energy use information to customers.
- 115 miles of upgraded power lines providing more ability to reroute power during an outage.
"As our updated Smart Energy Plan shows, we’re committed to continuing these projects to enhance Missouri's energy grid over the next several years," Birk said.