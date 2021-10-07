COLUMBIA − Ameren Missouri says it is investing in improvements for its service, which will result in an increase in rates for customers.
Ameren Missouri says customers have seen rate decreases in recent years, including a natural gas rate decrease in 2019.
The company made a filing request with the Missouri Public Service Commission after making the investments and seeing a increase in the cost of operations.
Some of the investments Ameren Missouri is planning to make include the following:
- Distribution line replacements
- Damage prevention
- Improving energy efficiency programs
- Elimination of processing fees for customers who pay with credit card
Warren Wood, Ameren Missouri's vice president of regulatory and legislative affairs, said the company wants to raise its rates, but they still intend to look out for their customers' best interests.
"We recognize there's no good time to be talking about changes about natural gas rates," Wood said. "We know there's a number of customers working through the challenges of this pandemic, and that's one of the reasons we delayed this filing so that it wouldn't result in any changes in rates until next year."
The file to the Public Service Commission is a 11-month process, which allows time for the request to be reviewed and to decide what an appropriate change in rates may be. The Public Service Commission has hearings scheduled from Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 6-10, 2021.
For the electric rate case, Ameren is seeking to increase base rate annual revenues by $299 million. This means that customers would pay $12 more per month, according to a news release.
As for natural gas rate, Ameren is seeking to increase the annual revenues by $9.4 million. This means gas rates would increase $4 per month for an average residential customer, according to a news release.
The new natural gas rates would not take effect until 2022 and reflect major upgrades the natural gas system.
"On the benefit side, you see the improvements in resilience, reliability," Wood said.
Wood said the company understands that customers may be struggling and that support remains available. The company offers a number of energy efficiency programs that they encourage customers to look into.
If any customers have concerns about their energy bills, contact Ameren Missouri at 877-426-3736 or visit their website.