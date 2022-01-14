COLUMBIA − There has been an increase of complaints from Ameren customers who say they are getting scammed by spoofers claiming to be Ameren employees, according to the company.
This is not the first time an issue like this occurred, Ameren said. The electric utility company said it happens quite frequently as technology advances and it becomes easier to access personal information.
“This isn't just happening to Ameren, this is happening to all the utilities and other services across the country," Ameren Missouri corporate security advisor Marie Gomez said.
Catching a scammer might be tricky because they are extremely skilled in social engineering, Gomez said.
The spoofers have been able to match their caller ID to the real Ameren phone number. If this happens and they claim that you are in danger of losing services unless you pay, you most likely are getting scammed, Ameren said.
“If it alarms you to pay up quick, it’s probably a scam,” Gomez said.
Ameren Missouri provided some tips on how to spot a scam:
- Know the different forms of scams such as phone calls, text messages, in person, and online tactics to target customers into providing personal information or payment.
- Scammers often threaten to disconnect or shut off service if a customer fails to make an immediate payment – typically using a prepaid card or a cash app.
- They give a different phone number to make a payment.
- Scammers target customers during busy or high-anxiety times such as during COVID-19 pandemic or extreme weather.
- Door-to-door impostors pose as utility workers to gain entry or access into unsuspecting victims’ homes.
- Some social media posts are telling customers that a charity will pay for their utility bills if the customer first makes a partial payment by money transfer.
- Scammers offer suggestions on form of payment: loading an app, bitcoin, or locations of where to get cash cards.
The utility company also offered keys to protect yourself:
- Never give your credit card, debit card, social security, ATM, checking or savings account numbers to anyone who calls, sends a text message or email, or comes to your home requesting this information.
- Don't trust anyone asking for immediate payment.
- Do not purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. Legitimate utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment and always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill.
- Manage your account online where you can immediately check the status.
Gomez advises that if you have any doubt that you have been scammed, call Ameren directly at 1-800-552-7583.