ST. LOUIS - Ameren Missouri announced in a press release Monday the planned acquisition of the company's largest-ever solar facility.
The 200 megawatt (MW) solar installation in central Missouri is expected to create more than 250 construction jobs and will be constructed on the border of Missouri's Audrain and Ralls counties.
Known as the Huck Finn Solar Project, the facility is expected to produce enough energy to power approximately 40,000 homes. Once completed, it will generate more than 25 times the amount of energy currently being produced at Missouri's largest existing solar facility, according to the press release.
With timely regulatory approvals, the project could be fully operational as soon as 2024.
"Developing Huck Finn is good for all of our customers because it provides clean electricity, creates economic opportunity and injects millions of dollars into the community over the life of the project, which will have widespread additional benefits," Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, said in the release.
This announcement comes just days after Ameren Missouri updated its comprehensive plan to safeguard long-term energy reliability and resiliency for Missourians, a plan that also accelerates Ameren’s companywide net-zero carbon emissions goal to 2045, five years sooner than previously planned.
“We’re focused on the two items customers say are most important to them: reliability and affordability,” Birk said. “The thoughtfully planned additions of renewable generation over time keeps the grid reliable and resilient while also managing costs.”
Huck Finn is the ninth solar facility that Ameren Missouri has announced or put into service since 2019. In that time, Ameren Missouri has installed solar generation in underutilized locations including a parking garage, next to an airport runway and in partnership with community-based organizations working in underserved neighborhoods.
"Our customers will benefit from technological improvements that make solar generation an adaptable resource where we can get more energy from previously unused locations, including parking lots and garage rooftops," said Ajay Arora, chief renewable development officer at Ameren Missouri. "In the coming months, we anticipate taking more steps to demonstrate Ameren Missouri’s commitment to clean energy generation."