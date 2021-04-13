MISSOURI - Details of the American Jobs Plan were unveiled after Missouri received a C- grade on its Infrastructure Report Card.
The grade was in line with the country's as a whole. The report card highlighted that there is a water main break every two minutes, there's growing wear and tear on the nation's roads, and there are 30,000 miles of inventoried levees across the U.S.
The plan lays out funding for 12 areas of infrastructure, including roads and bridges, public transportation, resilient infrastructure for extreme weather events, housing, broadband and caregiving.
Kim Cella, the executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit in St. Louis and the Missouri Public Transit Association, said this funding will really help public transit. She says it serves as a lifeline for many to get to health care, jobs and other important destinations.
“We are very happy to see that this proposed American Jobs plan includes $85 billion for public transit,” Cella said.
Cella also said the largest public transit provider in the state has a $300 million budget, but they receive just $400,000 from the state of Missouri.
“It’s such a small percentage of our provider’s annual budgets,” Cella said. “In order to be able to draw down those federal funds, an investment from the state is critical.”
Over 29,000 individuals are employed through public transit in the state, Cella said.
“We are talking about a significant economic engine,” she added.
According to the American Jobs Plan brief, Missourians spend an extra 80% of time commuting to work. Additionally, non-white households are 10 times more likely to use public transportation. About 32% of trains and other transit vehicles in Missouri are past "useful life."
This is why the American Jobs Plan is dedicated to modernizing public transit in the state.
The plan also includes a devotion of over $600 billion to “transform our nations’ transportation infrastructure and make it more resilient, including $115 billion to repairing roads and bridges.” In Missouri there are 2,190 bridges and over 7,576 miles of highway in poor condition, the brief says.
Another $300 billion will be allocated toward retooling and revitalizing American manufacturers, where an estimated 277,000 people in Missouri are employed.
The American Jobs Plan, overall, will modernize 20,000 miles of highways, roads and main streets, while fixing the 10 most economically significant bridges in the country. It will fix 10,000 smaller bridges in total, and replace thousands of buses and rail cards, repair hundreds of sirens, renew airports and expand transit and rail into communities.