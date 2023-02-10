The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Amy Moore as the director of the cannabis regulation division Friday.
🎉🎉🎉 BREAKING NEWS: We just announced Amy Moore as the Director of Cannabis Regulation! She spent more than 4 years with our team and was most recently the deputy director and counsel for DCR.— Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (@HealthyLivingMo) February 10, 2023
More: https://t.co/1dOETVsuTF pic.twitter.com/UVl2LKD8F6
Moore formerly served as deputy director and council for the department. According to a DHSS press release, she played a key role in the department when medical marijuana was originally legalized in 2018. Her role in drafting regulation created a framework for medical marijuana.
With the adoption of Amendment 3, this framework will serve an important role in guiding future legislation regarding recreational marijuana.
“No other is more familiar with how cannabis has been and will continue to be regulated in Missouri," acting DHSS director Paula F. Nickelson said in the press release. "Amy will continue to effectively uphold the Constitution and the will of Missouri voters.”