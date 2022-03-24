MISSOURI − A new app on your phone may help you get some of your money back from the gas pump.
The statewide fuel tax increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5 cents back in October. The tax will go up 2.5 cents every year until the gas tax reaches about 30 cents per gallon.
The state started offering a refund on the 2.5 cent increase per gallon, but it's not as simple as mailing in receipts. Records of each purchase must be kept and eventually entered into a claim form or submitted on the Department of Revenue's website.
One St. Louis area restaurateur decided to create the "No MO Gas Tax" app to help keep track of those receipts.
"Once I realized that Missouri was taxing us on something that was fully refundable, it just felt like a little bit of a money grab," Tammi Hilton told St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK. "I wanted to find a way to provide a solution behind it."
The app will digitize and track gas receipts after you upload a photo of the receipt.
Hilton told KSDK she felt the state was banking on drivers being too lazy to turn in receipts.
"Either being lazy and not knowing about it, not knowing how to get your money back, thinking it's too hard, thinking you might have missed the opportunity," Hilton said. "This has nothing to do with the taxes that you file at the end of the year," she added.
Vehicles under 26,000 pounds and registered in the state of Missouri are eligible for a refund. The fuel must have been purchased between Oct. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
The No MO Gas Tax app costs $5 to download. The app isn't required to turn in the receipts, which you can submit to the state starting in July, through Sept. 30.