JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) uses JPay which is a website and mobile application that allows individuals to contact their incarcerated loved ones.
When it works, the application is designed to help individuals remain in contact with friends and family while they are incarcerated.
For many incarcerated individuals they are allowed only a certain amount of phone calls, so the service enables more frequent contact.
"Not only do we use it to make sure they're safe, but it also helps to maintain these relationships while they're incarcerated. It helps you know, romantic relationships that helps parents and children, siblings, friends, I mean, all different kinds of relationships for those people. So it's extremely important," said Lori Curry, President of Missouri Prison Reform.
When using the program, people can send emails containing messages, photographs, or videos. They also can send money.
However, many have continued to face a lot of problems while using the application.
Often, the app for mobile devices will not load and allow individuals to send messages.
Curry said twice this week the application would not load and would never let them log in. Also this week both the mobile application and the website were not working properly.
"Usually when the app wouldn't work I would be able to get on the website to send any messages I needed, but Thursday neither would work. When I'm not able to reach my loved one or vice versa, it causes us to worry," said Curry.
It's not a new problem for JPay. Curry said she and many others that use the app regularly face problems of it not loading or - worse - emails that get lost and never send.
To send messages, users must buy JPay "stamps". Curry explained it takes about four stamps that cost around one dollar. To send a video it will cost four stamps.
"We're paying for these emails, they're not going through, they go missing a lot of times, we send pictures and they never arrive," said Curry.
Curry and many others said they have reached out to JPay and the DOC to address the issues, but are usually offered no solutions.
"It's extremely frustrating because the Department of Corrections blames JPay, and JPay will blame the facilities. We are left in the crosshairs with no options," said Curry.
The Missouri Prison Reform board has individuals from all over the state and several have said they are facing the same problems. Curry is looking for improvement from the service because of its importance to her and many others with incarcerated loved ones.
"Communicating with friends and family for the incarcerated is a proven way to reduce recidivism. To keep individuals from going back to prison, these family relationships are extremely important," said Curry.