JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson held a press conference announcing Kelly Broniec's appointment as a judge on the Supreme Court of Missouri Tuesday afternoon. Broniec is currently the chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.
Broniec will fill the vacancy created after the retirement of Judge George W. Draper III after nearly three decades of judicial service.
"This is one of the most difficult picks I have been tasked with," Parson said. "Not only is Judge Broniec an exceptional jurist, but she’s an even better person. We are confident that her appointment will help reshape and strengthen the Missouri Supreme Court and our judicial system as a whole."
With Broniec's appointment Tuesday, there is now a female majority on the Supreme Court of Missouri.
Earlier this year, the Appellate Judicial Commission narrowed the potential candidates down to Broniec, Michael E. Gardner and Ginger K. Gooch. Judge Broniec was then chosen by Gov. Parson to fill the vacancy.
Broniec's swearing-in date has not yet been set. However, she is required to be sworn in within 30 days by Missouri law.
Broniec was appointed to serve on the Eastern District Court of Appeals by Parson in 2020. Prior to that, she served as an associate circuit judge for Montgomery County and as the Montgomery County prosecuting attorney.
After earning a bachelor of arts in business administration from William Woods University, Broniec received her law degree from the MU School of Law.
During the press conference Tuesday, Broniec was joined by her husband, Mark, and two daughters, Katie and Hannah.