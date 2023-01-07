MISSOURI - Those incarcerated for marijuana crimes can now apply to have their sentences removed from public records, as approved by voters in the state.
The application is now available on the website of the Missouri State Public Defender's Office, and pertains to certain eligible marijuana offenses.
Those in jails, prisons or halfway houses may request release on their charges in order for the sentence to be disregarded.
Those in custody will likely receive automatic expungement. However, those who are still imprisoned must apply to have their sentence cleared.
Whoever qualifies must send their application to the court that sentenced them. A judge will review the application before approving or denying it.