COLUMBIA - A gas tax refund could be coming to you soon.
Since the beginning of July, Missouri residents have been able to submit gas tax refunds.
The Missouri Department of Revenue said in an email to KOMU 8 that it has received approximately 2,900 motor fuel refund requests.
The Missouri General Assembly passed Senate bill 262 last year, which raised Missouri’s motor fuel tax rate by 2.5 cents on Oct. 1. This bill also required subsequent annual increases of 2.5 cents effective each July 1, through 2026. The Department of Revenue will implement the rates as required by law.
Though not many people have taken advantage of this opportunity yet, the refunds have made residents who have or are planning to file very happy.
“I’ve been saving all of my receipts,” Columbia resident Taylor Martin said. “With gas prices going up, we have to save money everywhere we can. I think everyone should be doing that. I mean, what better way to do that than making money back on your money.”
A claim to these gas tax refunds must be filed by the customer who purchased the fuel and records of each purchase must be maintained by the customer and available for inspection by the Department of Revenue for three years.
The following information will be required when submitting a refund claim:
- Vehicle identification number of the motor vehicle into which the motor fuel was delivered;
- Date of sale;
- Name and address of purchaser;
- Name and address of seller;
- Number of gallons purchased; and
- Number of gallons purchased and charged Missouri fuel tax, as a separate item.
You can find each of the online filing options on the MyTax Portal, or the filer can also complete a fillable Form 4923-H and submit that form by email or mail it to the address provided on the form. The department encourages customers to file electronically to ensure more efficient processing of their claim.
The Department of Revenue will continue to accept claims until Sept. 30. Remember to keep your receipt when you are at the pump.