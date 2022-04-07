JEFFERSON CITY − Lawmakers debated on the House floor Thursday about the state budget before it is voted on and moved to the Senate.
In total, $46.5 billion is being funded into the state and members of the House and Senate need to agree upon the same bill before it is signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
Since the beginning of this year’s session, both sides of the House have argued in terms of which departments are given the right amount of funding.
Thursday was the third reading of the budget bill for the House. Representatives voted to pass the budget, and it now moves to the Senate.
Of the issues on the table, there has been heated debate in terms of expanding funding for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Currently, Missouri is ranked 49th in the country in terms of funding for schools, according to a 2020 National Education Association (NEA) report.
This legislative session, Democratic members have called for the expansion of additional funds into DESE. This includes adding higher pay for teachers, how many days of school are available to students in small districts and morning and afterschool programs.
When the session started earlier this year, Gov. Parson called for the increased pay for teachers, but House Republicans decided not to go with those plans.
Rep. Paula Brown (D-St. Louis) explains that while the bill Thursday does provide funding to schools, there were some parts that were not agreed upon by Republican members of the House.
“As far as the funding formula goes, it is fully funded,” Brown said. “What we have to remember is that the formula was cut a few years ago. So, now we fund at a lower amount.”
Brown explained that $450 million from the federal government is given in one-time payments to all the school districts in the state.
Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) said he applauded the House Democrats siding with the governor but explained that the budget committee had its reasons for approving the funding for DESE.
“Well for the sixth year in a row, we have fully funded the formula," Basye said. “There’s been an increase in appropriations from K-12 which is very important. The budget committee puts in a lot of effort to do what they feel is right to do.”
When asked what he felt about Missouri being ranked 49th in the nation in terms of funding for schools, Basye said the NEA report was not taking other factors into consideration.
“When you factor in the cost of living, Missouri is ranked 34th in the country," Basye said. "So, we have a low cost of living compared to states such as Illinois and New York.”
Outside on the state Capitol grounds, Southeast Missouri State University professor Aaron Wacker was one of many school music programs that called for the expansion and sustainable funding for music programs in all school education.
Wacker said that additional funding for education is important for educators such as him.
“So of course, teacher compensation is important in any career,” Wacker said. “We want to encourage teachers to go into schools and have a living wage and not have to work several jobs, so they can really focus on being a teacher.”
Wacker applauded the efforts of the Missouri legislation to try and find the funding that would help all teachers. He also said the funding to increase salary is important, as well as an increase of funding for transportation to get students to school on time.