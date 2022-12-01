MISSOURI - Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft criticized Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt for supporting the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill, that passed in the Senate on Wednesday, will offer federal legal protections to same-sex marriages. Blunt was one of the 12 Republicans who voted for the bill, which included an amendment protecting religious liberty.
Ashcroft posted his full statement in a tweet Tuesday.
Earlier today, I wrote to Senator Roy Blunt urging him to use whatever means possible to stop the passage of HB 8404, S. 4556: the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA). pic.twitter.com/pJpTuDNCcO— Jay Ashcroft (@JayAshcroftMO) November 29, 2022
In the statement, Ashcroft wrote that the Respect for Marriage Act, “specifically runs afoul traditional principles of federalism," and that “Missourians have overwhelmingly approved marriage as a bond between one man and one woman."
His post drew mixed responses, with some Missouri Democratic leaders going against him. That includes U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, from St. Louis, who responded to Ashcroft's tweet on Wednesday.
.@JayAshcroftMO, you should be ashamed of yourself. From the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs to the violence our LGBTQ+ community faces every day, it is hateful rhetoric like this that endangers the lives of millions in our country. Disgusting. https://t.co/mBCFhTOVwC— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) November 30, 2022
"You should be ashamed of yourself. From the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs to the violence our LGBTQ+ community faces every day, it is hateful rhetoric like this that endangers the lives of millions in our country. Disgusting," Rep. Bush wrote.
Missouri State Senator Greg Razer also opposed Ashcroft's statement.
Sen. Razer's statement on Sec. Ashcroft's letter opposing Marriage Equality pic.twitter.com/PKTtXs7xlD— State Senator Greg Razer (@SenGregRazer) November 30, 2022
“Ashcroft’s view is extreme in that he says someone like me, an openly gay State Senator, is incapable of providing a stable home and family," Sen. Razer, from Kansas City, wrote.
However, in an interview with KOMU 8 News on Thursday, Ashcroft stayed strong in his stance that it could potentially threaten some religious beliefs.
"One of the great things about this country has been that we were a country that protected the ability for people to have religious beliefs, to practice those religious beliefs, and to worship their god, gods, or no god as they saw fit," Ashcroft said.
The bill offers protection for religious liberty. That means a religious organization, like a church, cannot be sued for refusing to perform or house a same-sex wedding. However, the bill does not have any language protecting private businesses.
"This is the federal government creating a right of action in court for people to sue you if you disagree with what they believe," Ashcroft said. "That is a terrible thing to do, and I think it's an attack on one of the bedrock principles that made America the country that it is."
Ashcroft also expressed concern over the timing of the decision, noting that the vote happened before the newly-elected government will join in January.
"Why don't we wait until January and do this with transparency and sunlight under the leadership that the people of this country just selected?" he asked.
The bill does not require states to issue marriage licenses. In the event the U.S. Supreme Court might overturn its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision that legalized same-sex marriage, a state could still pass a law to ban same-sex marriage. However, that state would be required to recognize a same-sex marriage from another state.
The House is expected to vote on the legislation before the end of the year. If it passes, it will be sent to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.