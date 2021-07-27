JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed the first finding of an Asian longhorned tick in Missouri.
Missouri is now the 16th state with a presence of the tick species, following the first confirmed report of one in the United States in 2017.
Asian longhorned ticks are light brown in color and are very small, often smaller than a sesame seed. Unlike other ticks, a single female Asian longhorned tick can produce offspring without mating, with as many as 1,000 eggs laid at a time.
Individual animals could host thousands of ticks. The MDA encourages animal owners to check their animals regularly for ticks. Keeping grass and weeds trimmed are common tick prevention practices. If you do spot unusual looking ticks or large infestations on your animal, the MDA encourages you to contact your local veterinarian.
According to the Centers for Disease Control , the Asian longhorned tick appears to be less attracted to human skin. Ticks of any kind should be removed immediately as they carry diseases that affect human health.
The MDA encourages people to use U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved insect repellant when in tall grasses or wooded areas.
Residents are also asked to send in ticks to A.T. Still University in Kirksville through September, 2022, so researchers can study the distribution of ticks in Missouri and any human pathogens transmitted by those ticks.
For more information, or to find out how to submit a sample, visit Missouri ticks and tick-borne pathogen surveillance (atsu.edu).