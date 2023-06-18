At least 1 juvenile killed and 9 others injured in an overnight shooting in St. Louis

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Missouri, including the following county, Boone. * WHEN...Until 315 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 122 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Columbia, Murry and Midway. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Missouri, including the following county, Boone. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 207 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of North Central Boone County PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&