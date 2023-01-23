JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is seeking election to a full term in 2024, he announced in a news release Monday.
Bailey was appointed as Missouri's 44th attorney general in November 2022 and was sworn in Jan. 3, replacing Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate.
Bailey previously served as deputy general counsel and general counsel to Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri assistant attorney general, assistant prosecuting attorney for the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and general counsel to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Bailey served as an officer in the U.S. Army after graduating from MU, later returning to graduate from MU's School of Law.
"I'm a combat veteran who has never backed down from a fight and a prosecutor who has defended Missouri communities by putting violent criminals behind bars," Bailey said in the news release. "I'm a constitutional conservative from rural Missouri who fights for Missourians every day as attorney general, a husband and a proud father of four amazing kids. Today I'm officially launching my campaign for election in 2024 and encourage Missourians to join me at BaileyMO.com as we defend our great state and continue the fight to save our country."