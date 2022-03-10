JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office received 126,100 total consumer complaints in 2021.
In 2021, the Consumer Protection Section obtained $17,342,241.90 in judgments/settlements for the State of Missouri and recovered $13,365,467.61 in restitution for Missouri citizens, according to a news release from the office.
“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office continues to be a fierce advocate for Missouri consumers,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt said. “Each year, my Office works to address thousands and thousands of consumer complaints, obtain restitution for affected consumers wherever possible, and hold bad actors accountable.”
The top 10 consumer complaints in 2021 by industry were:
- No-Call Complaints -more than 39,000 complaints regarding illegal telemarketing calls
- Retail/Wholesale -more than 1,700 complaints
- Automotive -more than 1,600 complaints regarding automobiles, automotive dealers and automotive repair shops
- Solicitations/Publications/Subscriptions -more than 1,500 complaints regarding mail and phone solicitations for publications and subscriptions.
- Real Estate and Construction -more than 1,400 complaints regarding home repair, construction and real estate.
- Financial -more than 1,200 complaints regarding debt collection companies, credit repair and disputes with financial institutions.
- Communications/Technology/Online Services -more than 1,000 complaints regarding communications, technology and online services.
- Travel/Timeshares -more than 800 complaints regarding timeshare exit companies, time share companies and travel clubs.
- Health -more than 700 complaints regarding hospitals and doctor visits, supplemental purchases and disputes regarding health insurance payments.
- Professional Services -more than 600 complaints regarding moving companies, towing, funeral homes/cemeteries and special events.
Those who wish to file a complaint can do so online or by calling the consumer protection hotline at 800-392-8222.