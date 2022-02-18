ST. LOUIS - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said his office finalized state opioid settlements ranging decades in a press conference Friday morning.
According to a press release, settlements with Johnson & Johnson and other major opioid distributors such as McKesson and Cardinal Health have been finalized.
“For years, the State of Missouri has been ravaged by the opioid epidemic," Attorney General Schmitt said. "Entire communities and neighborhoods crushed under the weight of opioid addiction and abuse. Mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, and more have been lost to this vicious cycle."
In July 2021, Schmitt announced the preliminary settlement in the opioid litigation against Johnson & Johnson and other major opioid distributors.
The Johnson & Johnson and Distributor settlement will bring about $458 million total, with nearly $275 million going to the state and over $183 million going to localities for opioid treatment and abatement.
"This settlement won’t bring our loved ones back, it won’t provide any solace for those losses, but it can bring desperately needed resources to treatment centers, rehab facilities, law enforcement, and others who are on the frontlines of fighting this opioid epidemic in our state,” Schmitt said.
He also said there is a potential for hundreds of millions more in additional settlements related to litigation with Mallinckrodt and Purdue Pharma. Information regarding the settlements will be released to the public as the process moves forward.
The settlements will be paid out over a 18-year term on a graduated scale that will decrease over time.