JEFFERSON CITY - For the first time ever, Missourians had the opportunity to own history in the form of pieces of the State Capitol building.
The Missouri State Capitol Commission hosted the Historic Capitol Stone Auction Friday morning, which allowed Missouri residents to bid on palettes of Burlington Limestone from the exterior of the Capitol building to raise funds to help protect and preserve it.
Dana Miller is the chief clerk and an administrator in the Missouri House of Representatives, and she played a huge role in organizing the event. Overall, she believes the auction was a success.
“I think it went very well,” she said. “We weren’t sure because we had never done anything like this before so we just worked really hard to get the word out.”
Although the total amount is still left to be added up, the auction raised thousands of dollars for the Capitol building.
“I don’t know yet exactly what the total proceeds will be,” Miller said. "But we’re very pleased with how we saw the auction progressing.”
Leslie Stock, an ELA and social studies teacher in Boonville, bought multiple palettes of the stone to bring Missouri history to her family farm.
“I think they would be beautiful pieces to create unique designs,” she said. “And make a great place to be able to sit and talk in our yard and enjoy them.”
She said she is excited to appreciate the stones during her life and pass them down the line in the future.
“We see this stone going generation to generation,” she said. “We wanted to pass down history to our great grandchildren who aren’t even here yet.”
With all of the proceeds from the auction, the Missouri State Capitol building will stay as a landmark for Missourians for years to come.